Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.41

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 10569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMND shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Lemonade by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lemonade by 705.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

