Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €12.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on Leoni in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leoni has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €10.14 ($11.52).

Shares of Leoni stock opened at €10.72 ($12.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.59. Leoni has a 52 week low of €8.19 ($9.31) and a 52 week high of €18.50 ($21.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

