LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.58. LianBio shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 2,047 shares changing hands.

LIAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LianBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.29.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that LianBio will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at $10,982,000. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at $5,775,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

LianBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIAN)

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

