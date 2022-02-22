Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Benchmark

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LGND. StockNews.com lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.
Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $172.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
