Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Benchmark

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LGND. StockNews.com lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $172.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

