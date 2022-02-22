Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,292,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in shares of Linde by 124.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Linde by 142.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after buying an additional 545,807 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde by 116.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 829,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,393,000 after buying an additional 447,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Linde by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 470,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,133,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.76.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $9.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $293.69. The stock had a trading volume of 27,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,944. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.