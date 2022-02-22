Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. 8,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,106. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $569.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.12. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter.
In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $510,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
Liquidity Services Company Profile
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
