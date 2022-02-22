LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 41.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 185,835 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in LivePerson by 55.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 495,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,340,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 86.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after buying an additional 164,340 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,542,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,121,000.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.23.

LivePerson stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.