LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCD. UBS Group AG raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 350.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $52,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SCD stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

