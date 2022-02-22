LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Moody’s by 840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 125,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after buying an additional 112,120 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Moody’s by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after buying an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 212,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,335,000 after purchasing an additional 39,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.27.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $323.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.47. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.60 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.