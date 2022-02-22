LPL Financial LLC Has $21.21 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $21,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in MSCI by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 38.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MSCI by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,427,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $527.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.01 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

