LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LSI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.
NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.78. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 419,720 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,768,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 164,432 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
