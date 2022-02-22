LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LSI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.78. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 419,720 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,768,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 164,432 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

