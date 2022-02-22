Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 421.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Lumen Technologies worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

