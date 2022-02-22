Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lument Finance Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lument Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE LFT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,209. Lument Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lument Finance Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Lument Finance Trust worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

