Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.61.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.36.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 300,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,965,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$943,329,707.89.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

