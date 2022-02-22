Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post $89.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $82.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $364.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $370.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $387.10 million, with estimates ranging from $377.60 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 106,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $426.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Luxfer by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Luxfer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

