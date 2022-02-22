Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,386. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $426.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LXFR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Luxfer by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Luxfer by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Luxfer by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

