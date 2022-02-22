Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.
Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,386. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $426.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LXFR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.
In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Luxfer by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Luxfer by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Luxfer by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
