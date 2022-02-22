Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 5,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 702,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

