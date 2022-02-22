LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 5.7% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after buying an additional 389,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 234,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Mizuho cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.61. 35,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.62. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

