M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.32

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.32 and last traded at $42.57, with a volume of 397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

