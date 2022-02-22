Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s updated its FY23 guidance to $4.13-$4.52 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.130-$4.520 EPS.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

About Macy's

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

