Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.70, but opened at $27.07. Macy’s shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 496,057 shares.

The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.48. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on M shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

