Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.200 EPS.
Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.52. 1,685,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.
In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,092,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,175,000 after purchasing an additional 583,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,544,000 after purchasing an additional 273,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.
Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
