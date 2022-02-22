Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Magna International has raised its dividend by 30.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Magna International has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magna International to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

MGA opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06. Magna International has a 1 year low of $72.65 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magna International stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

