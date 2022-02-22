Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of MLVF opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $125.23 million, a PE ratio of -410.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLVF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 3,656.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

