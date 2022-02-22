Man Group plc Buys 41,358 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,358 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XM opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.09. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

XM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 999,451 shares of company stock valued at $31,460,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

