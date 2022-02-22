Man Group plc Buys 42,900 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 84,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE:HPP opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 637.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.40%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.63%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

