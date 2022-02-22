Man Group plc Makes New $3.82 Million Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,451,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.39.

RYAAY stock opened at $107.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.34. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $95.06 and a one year high of $127.25.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

