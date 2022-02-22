Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Asana were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $1,779,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $16,460,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $511,613,282 and have sold 92,440 shares valued at $6,425,921. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

ASAN stock opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.61. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

