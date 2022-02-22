Man Group plc Sells 20,834 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,834 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $217.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $175.01 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.21.

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

