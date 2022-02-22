Manchester United (MANU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE MANU opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. Manchester United has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $577.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 218,178 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter.

MANU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

