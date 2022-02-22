Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.67

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and traded as high as $5.70. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 27,083 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 116.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 57,345 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 900,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 146,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.