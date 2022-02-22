Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.67

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and traded as high as $5.70. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 27,083 shares.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 57,345 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 900,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 146,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOAN)
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
