Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $613.22 million, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

