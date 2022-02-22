Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

MN opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. Manning & Napier has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Manning & Napier by 243.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manning & Napier in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

