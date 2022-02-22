Maple Reaches Market Capitalization of $98.48 Million (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Maple has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $98.48 million and $5.45 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can currently be bought for $22.29 or 0.00059165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00036837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00108570 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

