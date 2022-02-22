Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $23.89

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $22.23. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 86,051 shares changing hands.

MARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 4.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

