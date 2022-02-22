Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $21.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,312,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,174 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $36,456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,608 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

