MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $384.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $384.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $412.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point cut shares of MarketAxess from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $404.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $372.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $321.17 and a 12 month high of $587.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.91 and its 200 day moving average is $404.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

