Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 140,949 Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 140,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $77,512,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,505,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,047,000 after purchasing an additional 97,850 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $54,470,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,794,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

CGNT stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.02 million and a PE ratio of 346.00. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $33.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

