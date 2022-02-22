Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.70 Million Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 239,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.76%.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

