Marshall Wace LLP Sells 112,990 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 50.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,624,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 93.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after buying an additional 434,549 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after buying an additional 627,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 101,020 shares during the last quarter.

HESM opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.92.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.517 per share. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 117.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

