Marshall Wace LLP Sells 11,981 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 44.4% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 110,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares during the period.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

