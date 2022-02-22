Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.41 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 2.50. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 909,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 81,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

