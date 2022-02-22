Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.
DOOR opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.63. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.78.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Masonite International by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Masonite International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masonite International (DOOR)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.