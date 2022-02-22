Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

DOOR opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.63. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Masonite International by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Masonite International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

