Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Masonite International stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.63.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

