Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Masonite International stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.63.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.