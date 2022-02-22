Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $132.22.
A number of analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
