Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $132.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Masonite International by 215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Masonite International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Masonite International by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Masonite International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

