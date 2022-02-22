MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.050-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.60 million-$165.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.20 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.370-$4.370 EPS.

Shares of MCFT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $33.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

