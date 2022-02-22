Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $46.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of MTDR stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 137,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after buying an additional 1,151,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after buying an additional 906,304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 178.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after buying an additional 889,780 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,921,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

