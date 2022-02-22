Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Materion has raised its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Materion to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.37. Materion has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.71.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Materion by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

