Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Materion were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,092 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 49,390.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 585,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Materion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.49. 118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.71. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

