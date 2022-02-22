Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 260 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,977,000 after buying an additional 130,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $111.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $95.79 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

